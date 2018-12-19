RSVP for Winter Zoo Camp

press release: It’s time leave your den and enjoy ours! When winter comes to the Henry Vilas Zoo, our animals stay cozy and so will you. All of our programs include a mix of time spent exploring the outdoors and experiences in our warm indoor spaces. With a different topic each day, and half or full day options, we offer flexible sign up options to fit your schedule. Camps available for students in 1st through 6th grade.

AM Sessions 9:00-12:00 each day, PM sessions 12:30-3:30 each day , December, 26-28. Registration deadline: December 19. Prices range from $30 (Member)/$35 (Non-member) for a single, half-day session to $175 (Member)/$199 (Non-member) for three full days.

https://vilaszoo.org/ education/zoocamp/ or email education@vilaszoo.org for more information