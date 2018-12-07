× Expand Kral Creative Photography

press release: 2018 lineup: Anna Vogelzang, Lost Lakes, Nick Brown, Faux Fawn, Josh Harty, Madison Malone, Love High.

About Wintersong: Anna Vogelzang curated the first Wintersong in 2012. As the Madison Isthmus explains, “Music can nourish the soul and provide food for thought, but unfortunately, it can't be eaten when times get tough. Luckily, a group of local musicians have found a way to turn songs into sustenance: Wintersong.” Vogelzang recruited the original roster of musicians to create an event focused on giving, warmth and friendship, as well as giving back to the music community in thanks for another year of support. For more information, visit Wintersong-Madison.com.

About Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin began working with local hunger-relief agencies in 1986. It helps end hunger in 16 southwestern Wisconsin counties through food distribution to its partner agencies, promotion of outside food assistance programs like FoodShare, and raising awareness of hunger. As southwestern Wisconsin’s largest hunger-relief charity it meets nearly one million requests for help each year. From July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016 Second Harvest, together with its partner agencies and programs, provided 13.7 million meals. It is one of 200 members of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief charity. For more information, visit SecondHarvestMadison.org.