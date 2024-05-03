Wisco Lactation Grand Opening
Haumea, Sun Prairie 908 Windsor St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Our newest office inside of Haumea Yoga and Wellness at 908 Windsor St. Sun Prairie, WI 53590 is open!
Join us for a Grand Opening Celebration! Start with a FREE Yin Yoga class courtesy of Haumea then stay to network, chat and have some snacks with our team of IBCLC Lactation Consultants.
FREE Yin Yoga: 5:30pm
Reception: 6:30pm
Registration for FREE Yin Yoga is required at https://www.haumeayoga.com/
We are so excited to see you there!