Wisco Lactation Grand Opening

media release: Our newest office inside of Haumea Yoga and Wellness at 908 Windsor St. Sun Prairie, WI 53590 is open!

Join us for a Grand Opening Celebration! Start with a FREE Yin Yoga class courtesy of Haumea then stay to network, chat and have some snacks with our team of IBCLC Lactation Consultants.

FREE Yin Yoga: 5:30pm

Reception: 6:30pm

Registration for FREE Yin Yoga is required at https://www.haumeayoga.com/schedule/ using discount code: WiscoLactation.

We are so excited to see you there!

