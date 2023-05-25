WisCon Guests of Honor Reception

media release: Join us the Thursday evening before WisCon for readings by our Guests of Honor, Martha Wells (she/her) and Rivers Solomon (fae/faer), at the Madison Public Library Central Branch, followed by book signing. A Room of One's Own is helping us organize this event, and they will have copies of Ms. Wells's and Mx. Solomon's books for sale. This event is free and open to the public.

We hope you’ll join us for WisCon 46 during U.S. Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29, 2023! We are planning both an in-person and a virtual convention to maximize accessibility. See the WisCon blog for the latest plans.

Registration for WisCon 46 in 2023 is now open! Check out the Registration page for more information.