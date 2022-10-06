press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss intersection safety improvements for US 12 and WIS 188/Tetiva Road intersection near Sauk City in Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:30-6:00 p.m., at the Roxbury Town Hall, 7167 Kippley Road, Sauk City. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety at the US 12 and WIS 188/Tetiva Road intersection. An intersection control evaluation analyzed several alternatives to improve safety and operations at the intersection. This evaluation included several alternatives such as a J turn, median U turn, a roundabout, and a signalized intersection.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt at (608) 243-5995, cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Cody Kammerzelt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Cody Kammerzelt at least three working days prior to the meeting.