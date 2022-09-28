press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss intersection safety improvements along the WIS 19 and Westmount Drive intersection in Sun Prairie, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Meadow View Elementary School, 200 N. Grand Ave., Sun Prairie. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The project is designed to improve safety and mobility through the area by installing offset left-turn lanes to reduce the pattern of rear-end crashes. Improvements proposed between Charlottes Way and Hearthstone Ridge include offset left-turn lanes on WIS 19, update curb ramps, and install new curb ramps and crossings.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at (608) 246-3867, david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting David Schmidt at least three working days prior to the meeting.