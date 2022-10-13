press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the environmental study of 6.5 miles of US 51 (Stoughton Road) between WIS 30 in Madison and WIS 19 in De Forest. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright Street, Madison.

The meeting will introduce details of the study and gather public input to develop a range of transportation alternatives for the corridor.

The study will assess how to best accommodate existing and future traffic with a focus on safety issues that affect travel in the area. WisDOT will identify project needs and evaluate a range of alternatives in an Environmental Assessment (EA). The EA process, which will include ongoing opportunities for public involvement, will lead to the identification of a preferred alternative.

The public is invited to attend to learn more about the study. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss on an individual basis. A presentation will also be provided on a continuous loop during the meeting.

If unable to attend or for more information about the study, visit the website at https://bit.ly./us51north or contact US 51 (Stoughton Road) North Study Manager Jeff Berens at (608) 245-2656 or via email at Jeff.Berens @dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to Jeff Berens at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

The meeting facility is ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least seven working days prior to the meeting. To request a Spanish- or Hmong- speaking translator at the meeting, please contact Jeff Berens at least seven working days prior to the meeting.