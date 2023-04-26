Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the intersection project at US 51 and B/AB intersection in Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., at Town of Dunn, 4156 County Road B, McFarland, WI. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is in the process of developing plans for the proposed safety improvement to reconstruct the intersection of US 51 and County B/AB to a dual-lane roundabout. US 51 and the intersection will be closed to through traffic. Construction is anticipated for 2024.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Jennifer Kobryn at (608) 246-5339, jennifer.kobryn@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Jennifer Kobryn at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Jennifer Kobryn at least three working days prior to the meeting.