Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the US 14 resurfacing project from Oak Street in Arena to Walter Road in Mazomanie, Dane and Iowa counties.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Arena Village Hall, 345 West Street, Arena. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

In addition to resurfacing the US 14 pavement, upgrading guardrail, and new pavement markings, the project will extend a box culvert just west of Arena and replace a wingwall on a box culvert west of Mazomanie. Construction is scheduled for 2030 but advanceable to 2025 if funding is available.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Steve Porter at (608) 243-3366, steve.porter@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Steve Porter at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Steve Porter at least three working days prior to the meeting.