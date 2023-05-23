Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and City of Madison invite you to attend one of two meetings to discuss potential changes to the Interstate and interchanges in the Madison area. These alternatives are part of WisDOT’s larger I-39/90/94 corridor study that stretches from Madison to Wisconsin Dells. View study information and the proposed alternatives, submit comments, and sign-up for email updates on WisDOT’s project website: tinyurl.com/InterstateStudyPI. Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. with a brief presentation, followed by an open house.

Tuesday, May 23, 6:00-7:30pm

American Family Insurance Headquarters, Building A, Room A2151

6000 American Parkway

Madison, WI 53783

Thursday, June 1, 6:00-7:30pm

Steamfitters Local 601 Training Facility

6310 Town Center Drive

Madison, WI 53718