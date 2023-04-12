Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting the second round of public involvement meetings to gather input on the I-39/90/94 environmental study along 67 miles of Interstate in Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau counties. The study limits are from US 12/18 in Madison to US 12/WIS 16 in Wisconsin Dells.

The meetings are scheduled at the following locations and times:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023

4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Yahara Elementary School (Cafeteria/Gymnasium), 234 N. Lexington Parkway, DeForest, WI 53532

THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023

4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Wisconsin Dells Middle School (Gymnasium), 520 Race Street, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

The purpose of these meetings is to provide updates on the environmental study process and gather public input on the following:

Corridor study purpose and need

Mainline and interchange alternatives with a range of transportation impacts and solutions

The ongoing study is assessing how best to address safety issues, existing and future traffic demands, and the aging and outdated infrastructure along this portion of the Interstate.

WisDOT is identifying project needs and evaluating a range of alternatives in an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The EIS process, which includes ongoing opportunities for public involvement, will lead to the identification of a preferred alternative. There are no alternatives (bypasses) being considered off the current Interstate alignment.

The same information will be shared at each meeting. The public may attend at their convenience and ask questions regarding this study. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the study on an individual basis. A presentation will also be provided on a continuous loop during the meetings.

Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled meetings but would like to learn more information about the study should visit the project website at tinyurl.com/InterstateStudy or contact I-39/90/94 Study Project Manager Frank Pritzlaff at (608) 246-3803, or Frank.Pritzlaff@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to Frank Pritzlaff at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Both meeting facilities are ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least three working days prior to the meeting. To request a Spanish or Hmong speaking interpreter at the meeting, please contact Michael Bie (Michael.Bie@dot.wi.gov) at least three working days prior to the meeting.