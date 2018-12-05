Wisconsin Academy Holiday Open House

press release: Wednesday, December 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, Wisconsin Academy Office, 1922 University Avenue

Join the Wisconsin Academy for our annual holiday open house. We are gathering together friends and Academy members to celebrate the warmth of the season with conversation, snacks, and our special wassail. Get to know us and learn why we are a great resource for lifelong learners who love Wisconsin. Bring a friend and share the holiday cheer. This event is free and open to the public with advance online registration.