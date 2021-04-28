ONLINE: Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans Convention
press release:
The VIRTUAL Biennial Convention of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans has been scheduled for April 28th, 11:00am – 1:00pm.
To attend the Biennial Meeting on April 28, you'll need to register in advance on ZOOM:
Registration Link:
https://retiredamericans-org.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You can join two ways: by video or phone. Either way, you will need to register. To join by video you’ll need the program Zoom on you computer or phone. Download it here: https://zoom.us/download
To find out more, check out our blog post on our website:
https://wisconsin.