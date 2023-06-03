media release: The public is invited to a Wisconsin Army National Guard open house at Warner Park in Madison, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., on Saturday, June 3. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Military equipment will be on display at the open house, and family-oriented games and activities are scheduled throughout the day. Prizes are available for game participants and drawing winners. Wisconsin Army National Guard members will be on site to answer questions about the organization.