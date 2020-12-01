ONLINE: Wisconsin Artists and Creative Workers Town Hall

media release: Wisconsin Artists and Creative Workers are invited to a statewide forum to share your insights about what should come next in the recovery and stability of WIisconsins arts ecosystem.

This town hall is hosted by the Wisconsin Arts Board in partnership with Arts Wisconsin, Association of Wisconsin Artists, Backline|gener8tor, Fellowship.art|gener8tor, Film Wisconsin, gener8tor, Imagine MKE, Mary Nohl Fellowships, Milwaukee Artist Resource Network, Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Wisconsin Alliance of Composers, Wisconsin Dance Council, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Visual Artists, and the Wisconsin Writers Association.

We know that artists and creative workers have been, and continue to be, absolutely crucial to WI's health and vibrancy. As we move through the COVID-19 pandemic, address issues of racial equity and social justice, and re-establish Wisconsin's thriving creative economy, your work is more critical than ever. Wisconsinites have turned to the arts to cope with, and find meaning in, this unprecedented time. And the artists and creative workers have been there to lead and engage them - sewing masks, producing house concerts, staged readings, made-for-zoom theater and dance, virtual tours, classes, and on and on. Perhaps even more important, you have helped them to find/make meaning out of all of this. And you've done it during a time when uncertainty colors almost everything – including your ability to create or administer art in a way that sustains your livelihood.

We need to access your wisdom, experience, and insight as we work together to determine where we go from here. What is it that you need? What is it that you want to offer? How can we as statewide organizations help? What questions do you have?

So please join us and share your wisdom, experience, insight, and questions!

The Town Hall for Individual Artists and Creative Workers is Tuesday, December 1, from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Click here to register (required) so you may receive the meeting connection information (be sure to include your email address): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HKL2Z3X

Representatives from the partner organizations will be there to listen, to learn, and then respond through subsequent communications.

Because we anticipate that the number of people attending will be greater than the number of minutes that we will have available, not all attendees will have an opportunity to speak. Therefore, if you would like to speak, please note this in your registration. We will send you a confirmation if you are on the speaker list ahead of the web meeting, allotting 2 minutes per speaker. Speakers will be selected based on order of registration, with discretion of the event moderators to adjust the speaker list to ensure a broad diversity in our speakers.​

Anyone is welcome to join the Town Hall as an active listener, posing respectful questions and comments in the Chat, or just listening. We will take the Town Hall recording, chat record, and topics/questions posed in the registrations to help inform future discussions, resource development, and/or Q & A pages on our various art service organization websites.

Questions? Please email artsboard@wisconsin.gov