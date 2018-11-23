Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1833 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: The Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble invites you to a concert of baroque chamber music.Tickets at the door only: $20 ($10 students). For more information: 608 238 5126, email: info@wisconsinbaroque.org, or visit www.wisconsinbaroque.org
Eric Miller - viola da gamba
Sigrun Paust - recorder
Chelsie Probst - soprano
Charlie Rasmussen - baroque cello
Consuelo Sañudo - mezzo soprano
Monica Steger - traverso, harpsichord, recorder
Anton TenWolde - baroque cello
Max Yount - harpsichord
Program:
Giulio Ruvo - Sonata for cello and basso continuo in a-minor
Lidl – Trio for flute, viola and cello
Händel - cantata "Dite, mie piante"
Van Wassenaer - Sonata nr 1 for recorder and basso continuo
INTERMISSION
Barbara Strozzi: "L’amante segreto" from Opus II (1651)
Giordani - Duo nr 2 for two cellos, opus 18
Sammartini - Trio sonata nr 5 for two flutes and basso continuo (1727)
Händel - "Tanti Strali" HWV 197
Corette - Concert "Le Phénix"