press release: The Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble invites you to a concert of baroque chamber music.Tickets at the door only: $20 ($10 students). For more information: 608 238 5126, email: info@wisconsinbaroque.org, or visit www.wisconsinbaroque.org

Eric Miller - viola da gamba

Sigrun Paust - recorder

Chelsie Probst - soprano

Charlie Rasmussen - baroque cello

Consuelo Sañudo - mezzo soprano

Monica Steger - traverso, harpsichord, recorder

Anton TenWolde - baroque cello

Max Yount - harpsichord

Program:

Giulio Ruvo - Sonata for cello and basso continuo in a-minor

Lidl – Trio for flute, viola and cello

Händel - cantata "Dite, mie piante"

Van Wassenaer - Sonata nr 1 for recorder and basso continuo

INTERMISSION

Barbara Strozzi: "L’amante segreto" from Opus II (1651)

Giordani - Duo nr 2 for two cellos, opus 18

Sammartini - Trio sonata nr 5 for two flutes and basso continuo (1727)

Händel - "Tanti Strali" HWV 197

Corette - Concert "Le Phénix"