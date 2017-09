Wisconsin Blues Harmonica Festival

6 pm -10 pm, Knights of Columbus West Allis, 1800 S 92nd St, West Allis, (. $10 online or $15 at the Door! Doors open 5:30 pm.

Musician Lineup:

Benny Rickun with Reverend Raven, including Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

Cadillac Pete with Robert Allen Jr, including Rick Holmes and Matt Liban

"Barefoot" Jimmy Schwarz with Paul Stilin, including Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

"Bluezilla" with Bill Stone, Kurt Koenig, and Matt Liban

"Big" Al Dorn with Bill Stone, Kurt Koenig, and Matt Liban

David "Harmonica" Miller with Bill Stone, Kurt Koenig, and Matt Liban