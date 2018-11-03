Wisconsin Brewing Company Tours
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: In honor of our fifth year in business, Brewmaster Kirby Nelson and CEO Carl Nolen are opening up their Brewhouse for a special behind-the-scenes tour of our state-of-the-art, Wisconsin-built brewery. This once-in-a-lifetime tour is free but requires a ticket. It will last approximately 45 minutes and is limited to 20 people. Samples of limited release beer will be available to individuals 21 years old and over.
