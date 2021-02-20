ONLINE: Wisconsin Budget Advocacy Training

press release: On February 16, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will introduce his 2021 biennial budget, laying the foundation for what our state will look like over the next two years.

Attend our virtual budget training on Saturday, February 20, to learn how the budget is passed, what you should be paying attention to, and how you can influence what's in it.

Saturday, February 20, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Virtual Training; details sent after registering.

The budget is not only a document that determines how taxpayer dollars are spent – it is a representation of our collective values and a blueprint of our shared goals. Questions over whether we should continue overinvesting in the corrections system and local police departments at the expense of public schools – or deciding to invest greater resources into special education and healthcare programs – are as much about the budget as they are about our moral principles. The budget process, although complicated and tedious, is what translates the will of the people into the work of the government, defining what we want our public officials to prioritize. Since the budget is ultimately a declaration of what the people care about, it goes without saying that we all must have a hand in shaping it.

Questions? Email mcollins@aclu-wi.org.