press release: Our spring concert, Hope Springs Eternal, will feature Baroque music for choir and chamber orchestra by G. F. Handel and J. D. Zelenka, as well as newly commissioned works in honor of John Lewis and Rosa Parks.

The concert will be at the First Unitarian Society Atrium Auditorium on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:30pm CT. Tickets are $2 to attend in-person. The concert will also be live-streamed at no cost for listeners who are unable to join us in-person.

Be sure to RSVP to our Facebook Event. You can order your tickets for in-person attendance by visiting: https://www. wisconsinchamberchoir.org/ hope-springs-eternal/

On December 18, 2021 we were able to give back to our community by making our entire concert free. The Wisconsin Chamber Choir is committed to making our concert widely accessible by making tickets affordable and live-streaming the concert for free.

This would not be possible without the generous support from listeners like you as well as Dane Arts, the Wisconsin Arts Board, and Dane County (in partnership with the Madison Community Foundation). Without all of this support, our choir may be in a very different situation this season. If you would like to support us this season consider donating online by clicking this link or mail a check to PO Box 46353, Madison, WI 53744-6353.