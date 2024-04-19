× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in 2019. Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release:"Virtuoso Violin" - April 19, 2024

Closing out the 23/24 Masterworks Season we welcome French virtuoso violinist, Gilles Apap, to Beethoven’s “Violin Concerto in D” and Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending”. Described by Yehudi Menuhin as ’’a true violinist of the 21st century’’, Gilles is known for his virtuosity and unique approach. At just over 100 years old and inspired by a poem, “The Lark Ascending” was described by Vaughan Williams as a “pastoral romance for orchestra.” Opening the concert is “Sinfonietta” by E.J. Moeran, an English contemporary of Elgar and Vaughan Williams, whose music is charged with tremendous rhythmic energy.

Single tickets for both the Masterworks Season and individual performances are now available for purchase through the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's official website wcoconcerts.org. Due to the high demand and limited availability, early booking is strongly encouraged to secure preferred seating.

All Masterworks Season and Musical Landscapes in Color performances will take place at the Capitol Theater, located in the Overture Center for the Arts, with each performance commencing at 7:30 PM. As part of the enriching concert experience, patrons are invited to participate in pre-concert discussions and post-concert parties throughout the season, providing unique opportunities to engage with the music, artists, and fellow attendees.