Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Please join us at MATC's Mitby Theater for two FREE back-to-back family performances on April 2, 2022. The program is called “El Salón México,” and will be performed at 10 am and 11:30 am with frozen custard and crafts in between.

The second performance will be sensory-friendly with relaxed house rules and safe lighting levels for movement. Additionally, there will be designated quiet rooms available before and during the performance.

These performances are free and open to the public.

“El Salón México” is a fictional story of two good friends, Aaron Copland and Carlos Chávez, written by Mary and Andrew Sewell. The story retells Copland’s musical postcard, when two celebrated composers meet up in New York City, and reminisce of a visit to one of Mexico City’s famed dance halls - El Salón México.