ONLINE: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: REPERTOIRE

BOLOGNE | String Quartet No. 5

FRANK | Quijotadas

GARROP | Bohemian Café

SHAW | Blueprint

SPOHR | Nonet in F major

The Musician Sessions are an eclectic array of music performed in traditional and unusual ensembles, solo percussion to trios, quartets, quintets, and nonets. We encourage you to get closer to the musicians of the WCO in this highly collaborative and personal digital concert series.

Bach to Banfield takes us on a journey from the Baroque period to the present day. We open the series with the third of Bach’s six famous Brandenburg Concerti Grossi from 1722.

Nineteenth century French composer Louise Farrenc’s Nonet is steeped in the Romantic style, with beautiful melodies and long phrases. In between is a unique combination of four instruments, a quartet by early 20th century composer, Bohuslav Martinu, for clarinet, horn, cello, and snare drum.

This is an online on-demand concert. Ticket holders will receive 72-hour password access to the digital concert. Tickets are $30 per concert, or $75 for the series.