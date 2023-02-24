Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Single tickets and subscriptions are on sale for the 2022/23 Season!

With five concerts spanning from Nov. 18 to May 12, our indoor concert series features world-class guest artists alongside our talented orchestra.

Masterworks III pairs the familiar and the unfamiliar. Works by Haydn and Mozart, classical composers often associated with one another, are interspersed with two contemporary pieces by Joan Tower and a relative newcomer, Andre Myers.

Haydn and Mozart anchor this program. Former Madisonian, and principal trumpet of the Baltimore Symphony, Andrew Balio will perform Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto with cadenzas by Penderecki. Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A major is one of his more popular early symphonies. While two contemporary American voices complete the program. The more established composer, Joan Tower is alongside the younger talent of Andre Myers, with both works composed in the twenty-first century.

Come experience an evening of powerful music at Capitol Theater.