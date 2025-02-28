Single tickets on sale Monday, August 5 at 11 am

press release: An enchanting collaboration with Madison Ballet takes the stage for our third Masterworks concert of the season. Opening with the music of British composer Oliver Davis, the orchestra will perform nine movements of the “Liberty” suite as the stage comes alive with original choreography by Madison Ballet's Artistic Director and Choreographer, Ja' Malik. Witness the seamless integration of movement and sound with this pairing, a follow up from a previous collaboration at Concerts on the Square with another work by Oliver Davis. The second half of the evening features Dvořák's timeless “Serenade for Strings”, a challenging work full of lush melodies and rich harmonies.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) is pleased to announce the full lineup for the 2024/25 season to include the five-concert Masterworks series, “Convergence” the second Musical Landscapes in Color performance and recording for the second album release in Spring ‘25,Handel’s “Messiah”, and a special “Winter Celebration” concert. Both returning and new subscribers will unlock a special gift certificate offer from local restaurants Amara, Lucille, or Merchant when they renew or purchase a subscription! Subscriptions are on sale and can be purchased online atwcoconcerts.org/subscribe or by calling 608.257.0638.

“Our Masterworks season is full to the brim in the upcoming season” says Joe Loehnis, CEO. “Audiences can expect outstanding piano, violin, and cello soloists, an exciting collaboration with Madison Ballet, a riotous and colorful new violin concerto inspired by Mariachi music, the iconic Beethoven Five and Mozart's final symphony. Beyond Masterworks, we have ‘Convergence’, the second performance and recording of our Musical Landscapes in Color project, featuring both Grammy and Emmy nominated composers and the Pulitzer Prize Winner for Music. Also included in this season is our annual offering of Handel's 'Messiah” with Festival Choir of Madison, and a special concert at the UW Hamel Music Center on December 28, which features iconic composers in classical music – Brahms, Beethoven and Dvořák. We can't wait to have our community experience this upcoming season with us!”

About the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra: Maestro Andrew Sewell and the musicians of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) bring national caliber music to more than 250,000 music lovers annually. No other arts organization in Wisconsin performs free for more people each year. Founded in 1960, the WCO is one of Madison’s gems, a national caliber chamber orchestra behind the now four-decade summer tradition of Concerts on the Square. The WCO also presents the classical Masterworks series at the Overture Center, the annually sold-old Messiah, and education concerts for families and children. In 2021, the WCO launched its first Composer in Residence program, bringing in acclaimed composer, author, musician, and professor Dr. Bill Banfield to write major works while in residence. While headquartered in Madison, the orchestra has played around the state. To learn more about the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra visit wcoconcerts.org.