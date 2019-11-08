RSVP for Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Gala

press release: In 1960, the Madison Summer Symphony Orchestra was formed under the baton of Gordon B. Wright. David Crosby assumed the duties of music director in 1969, and in 1974, the orchestra changed its name to the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. In 2020, we mark 60 years of music-making in Madison! Twenty years ago, Maestro Andrew Sewell arrived in Madison, and has transformed the orchestra into a world-class ensemble while introducing audiences to up-and-coming guest artists, intricate works, and repetoire rarely heard by audiences. We will be celebrating these milestones in the magnificent Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda with dinner, a champagne toast, and of course, music performed by our own Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra musicians.

6:00 – 9:00pm, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, The Wisconsin State Capitol, 2 East Main Street,

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Jan Anderson at janetanderson@wcoconcerts.org or 608.257.0638. Note, the deadline for tickets is Nov. 8.

Thank you for your generous and ongoing support of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.