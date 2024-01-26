× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in 2019. Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: "Norwegian Fantasy" - January 26, 2024

Our second concert of the indoor Masterworks season features “Fantaisie Norvegienne” by Eduardo Lalo played by Ukrainian guest violinist Vladyslava Luchenko. This gem of a work is nestled in between John Marsh’s “Symphony No. 6 in D” and Schubert’s “Symphony No. 5”. A contemporary of Haydn, John Marsh wrote in a classical gallant style. While Schubert’s “Symphony No. 5” looks forward to the romantic era, Lalo’s language is Romanticism at its best. Beginning violin at the age of five, Luchenko made her solo debut with the Kiev Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of eleven. Today she performs on a Francesco Gobetti violin of 1710, on loan from a private collection.

Single tickets for both the Masterworks Season and individual performances are now available for purchase through the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's official website wcoconcerts.org. Due to the high demand and limited availability, early booking is strongly encouraged to secure preferred seating.

All Masterworks Season and Musical Landscapes in Color performances will take place at the Capitol Theater, located in the Overture Center for the Arts, with each performance commencing at 7:30 PM. As part of the enriching concert experience, patrons are invited to participate in pre-concert discussions and post-concert parties throughout the season, providing unique opportunities to engage with the music, artists, and fellow attendees.