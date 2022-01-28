Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Masterworks I: The Triple

January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM

REPERTOIRE

RUSHEN | Sinfonia

BANFIELD | Symphony No. 8, Here I Stand (world premiere)

BEETHOVEN | Triple Concerto

Beethoven’s rarely performed Triple Concerto is a 37-minute feat, the only concerto Beethoven completed for more than one soloist.

Ours will be performed by virtuosi as compatible as a hand and glove, WCO concertmaster Suzanne Beia, WCO principal cello Karl Lavine, and UW-Madison Professor of Piano Christopher Taylor.

Please join us, back home again in the Capitol Theater beginning January 28 for a thrilling, intimate season of four Masterworks concerts. We will ensure you have a safe and enjoyable concert experience.