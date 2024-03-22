× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in 2019. Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: "Revelation" - March 22, 2024

Masterworks IV features the WORLD PREMIERE of “Symphony No. 14 Revelation” by Dr. Bill Banfield. The composer in residence for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Banfield has produced new works and helped in developing new audiences in our community. Guest artists include the Madison Youth Choir and the Festival Choir of Madison along with a variety of soloists to be announced. Opening the concert is “Symphony No. 1 in G major op. 4”, composed in 1901 by British composer Edwin York Bowen, whose music shows influences by Rachmaninov, Chopin and Tchaikovsky.

Single tickets for both the Masterworks Season and individual performances are now available for purchase through the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's official website wcoconcerts.org. Due to the high demand and limited availability, early booking is strongly encouraged to secure preferred seating.

All Masterworks Season and Musical Landscapes in Color performances will take place at the Capitol Theater, located in the Overture Center for the Arts, with each performance commencing at 7:30 PM. As part of the enriching concert experience, patrons are invited to participate in pre-concert discussions and post-concert parties throughout the season, providing unique opportunities to engage with the music, artists, and fellow attendees.