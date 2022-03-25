Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Masterworks III

It is with great pleasure to introduce violin phenom Eric Silberger. This is our third attempt at a concert date as the pandemic has forced us all to be very patient. The wait has been worth it with Paganini’s tour-de-force Violin Concerto No. 1.

BLAKE | Kotuku (world premiere)

PAGANINI | Violin Concerto No. 1

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR | Petite Suite de Concert

MOZART | Symphony No. 34