Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Masterworks III
It is with great pleasure to introduce violin phenom Eric Silberger. This is our third attempt at a concert date as the pandemic has forced us all to be very patient. The wait has been worth it with Paganini’s tour-de-force Violin Concerto No. 1.
BLAKE | Kotuku (world premiere)
PAGANINI | Violin Concerto No. 1
COLERIDGE-TAYLOR | Petite Suite de Concert
MOZART | Symphony No. 34
