Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Masterworks III

It is with great pleasure to introduce violin phenom Eric Silberger. This is our third attempt at a concert date as the pandemic has forced us all to be very patient. The wait has been worth it with Paganini’s tour-de-force Violin Concerto No. 1.

BLAKE | Kotuku (world premiere) 

PAGANINI | Violin Concerto No. 1

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR | Petite Suite de Concert

MOZART | Symphony No. 34

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2022-03-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2022-03-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2022-03-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2022-03-25 19:30:00 ical