Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Single tickets and subscriptions are on sale for the 2022/23 Season!

With five concerts spanning from Nov. 18 to May 12, our indoor concert series features world-class guest artists alongside our talented orchestra.

Beethoven is honored in this program featuring a piano concerto and symphony. His 250th anniversary celebration, delayed during the pandemic, takes center stage. WCO Composer in Residence, Dr. Bill Banfield opens the program, performing My Songs for guitar and strings.

Michael Mizrahi returns to Madison to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.1 alongside Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral, in this delayed celebration of the composer’s 250th anniversary. The Pastoral Symphony with its inspiration of nature, set the stage for others to follow. Composer in Residence Dr. Bill Banfield, takes to the stage performing his own songs for guitar and orchestra, as he continues year two of a three-year residency.

Come experience an evening of powerful music at Capitol Theater. To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.