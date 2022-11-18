Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Single tickets and subscriptions are on sale for the 2022/23 Season!

With five concerts spanning from Nov. 18 to May 12, our indoor concert series features world-class guest artists alongside our talented orchestra.

Two women lead our opening concert of the season. Violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen makes her WCO debut with Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, and Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor closes the concert. An early nineteenth century work by Felix Mendelssohn titled The Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave) Overture, Op.26 sets the stage.

"Two American Masters" features two extraordinary women musicians. Composer Florence Price wrote her Symphony No.1 in E minor, in 1932. It's the first of four symphonies she composed between 1932 and 1945. An impressive, muscular work, in a late Romantic style, it was first performed in 1933 with the Chicago Symphony under Frederick Stock.

Violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen makes her WCO debut with Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy. This is a reunion of sorts, Koljonen and Maestro Sewell having first worked together in the late 1990s in Toledo and Wichita.

We open the program with Felix Mendelssohn’s early nineteenth century The Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave) Overture, Op. 26.

Come experience an evening of powerful music at Capitol Theater. To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.