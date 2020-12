media release: The WCO and Madison Ballet wish you a safe and happy holidays!

While we cannot be together for our annual performance of The Nutcracker, the WCO and Madison Ballet wanted to share the spirit and connection of music with you during this time.

Available online for 72 hours this week, stream our Concerts on the Square performance featuring movements from Duke Ellington's arrangement of the Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky.

WATCH HERE