Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Please join us for a special Winter Celebration concert in honor of Jun & Sandy Lee on their 50th wedding anniversary. A grand concert is planned, featuring guest soloists violinist Rachel Barton Pine; mezzo soprano Kitt Rueter-Foss; and pianist Jason Kutz. Tickets are free. A donation to support the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is suggested.
Reserve your tickets today while they are still available. See you there!
