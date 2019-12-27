Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Please join us for a special Winter Celebration concert in honor of Jun & Sandy Lee on their 50th wedding anniversary. A grand concert is planned, featuring guest soloists violinist Rachel Barton Pine; mezzo soprano Kitt Rueter-Foss; and pianist Jason Kutz. Tickets are free.  A donation to support the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is suggested. 

Music
608-257-0638
