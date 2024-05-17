Wisconsin Cheese Festival

media release: Friday: 4pm - 9pm; Saturday: 11am - 9pm; Sunday: 10am -3pm, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

A gathering of cheese makers and cheese lovers, farmers, artisans and vendors to celebrate what Wisconsin is best known for - paired with world-class Americana, country, folk and bluegrass music, whiskey, wine and craft-beer. Enjoy fun contests, educational presentations, fantastic music, a delicious variety of creative foods, and of course, loads of cheese! Join us for this family-friendly weekend event at the Lake Geneva House of Music festival grounds!

Fri. Advanced GA: $10 | At Gate: $12.50

Sat. Advanced GA: $12.50 | At Gate: $15

Kids 6-12 Fri: $5 | Kids 6-12 Sat. $7.50

Weekend Pass Advanced: $17.50 | At Gate: $22.50

Kids 6-12 Weekend Pass: $10

FREE on Sunday for all!​

Children 5 & Under are FREE!