media release: Join schools, hospitals, colleges, ECE sites and more to celebrate farm to school and local foods with the annual Wisconsin Chili Lunch. Participation is simple! Just serve any chili dish made with local ingredients on Thursday, February 25th or ANYTIME in February.

The Wisconsin Chili Lunch highlights farm to school, encourages the use of Wisconsin-grown foods, and supports our local farmers. Join forces across the state to "Be Vocal For Local" by registering today! When you register you'll receive the Chili Lunch guide to help you plan a successful event, including recipes and support to purchase local food. We recognize the Wisconsin Chili Lunch will look different this year due to COVID-19, but we are excited to see the creative ways you serve up this iconic Wisconsin dish to support nutritious meals and local farmers. Questions? Contact Brianna Fiene [bfiene2@wisc.edu] or visit www.cias.wisc.edu/chililunch