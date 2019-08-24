press release: The Madison Area Chinese Community Organization (MACCO) is excited to announce the return of Wisconsin Chinese Culture Day (WCCD). This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at the Capitol Square in Madison. Chinese Culture Day is an important way for Madison-area Chinese Americans to unite and share in the celebration of their culture.

This will be the fourth year for the Wisconsin Chinese Culture Day. WCCD was first held in 2006, and then again in 2008 and 2012. This year, participants can take-in a diverse, and exciting blend of Chinese cultural and traditional art performances. Music, opera, dragon-and-lion demonstrations, as well as dance will be featured. Attendees can also take part in interactive Chinese art and cultural exhibitions throughout the day.

The goal of Wisconsin Chinese Culture Day is to enrich cultural diversity in Madison and provide an opportunity for underserved populations to celebrate their cultural heritage. This event allows second or third-generation immigrants to learn about their cultural origins through the arts. “There are many cultural and art performance groups in our community that focus on varieties of underrepresented and traditional Chinese art performance, which, unfortunately, are slowly disappearing,” said Dr. Connie Li, President of MACCO. “This event will allow us to expand and advance the preservation of those Chinese cultural heritages in Madison and Wisconsin.”

Organizers hope that Chinese Culture Day will have a meaningful and long-lasting impact on many communities in Madison while allowing more people to appreciate cultural diversity. Organizers also want the event to share a message to underserved populations of the Madison communities that their cultural heritage should be celebrated.

This event is free and open to the public. It runs from 10 AM to 2 PM on August 24, 2019. The performance runs from 10 AM to Noon on the Capitol Square Stage on N. Hamilton with the exhibition from 10 AM to 2 PM on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

About the Madison Area Chinese Community Organization:

Madison Area Chinese Community Organization (MACCO) is organized exclusively for pleasure, recreation, and other similar nonprofitable purposes, and more specifically to promote the communication of Chinese community to other organizations around city of Madison area, and to develop cultural, educational, recreational programs to enhance the quality life of the Chinese community. To this end, MACCO shall at all times be operated exclusively for charitable, educational, cultural, social and diversity purposes.