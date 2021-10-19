ONLINE: Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan

media release: Today, the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy announced upcoming listening sessions to gather public input in developing the Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan.

Established by Governor Tony Evers, the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy is partnering with state agencies and utilities to develop a plan that will ensure 100 percent carbon-free electricity consumption in Wisconsin by 2050.

The first-ever Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan will also help the state mitigate climate change impacts through the use of clean energy resources and technology, while promoting workforce training, sustainability standards, and environmental justice.

“As the Wisconsin economy recovers, and our energy needs to continue to grow, a Clean Energy Plan provides a focus on sustainability and preserving our environment for generations to come,” says Maria Redmond, Director for the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy. “A Clean Energy Plan will help Wisconsin transition to a strong clean energy economy that prioritizes environmental justice, ensuring that everyone can benefit from these promising technology innovations.”

The Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan listening sessions bring Wisconsinites into the conversation around a shared future for clean energy, efficiency, and environmental justice. It is an opportunity for the administration to continue to listen and learn from Wisconsinites and businesses on how the clean energy transition is impacting communities, individuals and industry, priorities for the clean energy transition, and successful strategies to support sustainability.

Topics covered in these sessions include:

Economic & Environmental Justice

Infrastructure & Industry

Transit & Transportation, and

Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency

The Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan listening session schedule is available below.

Session 1: Economic & Environmental Justice, October 19, 2021 @ 6:00-8:00pm

The Clean Energy Plan seeks to help create good-paying, family-supporting jobs while supporting Wisconsin businesses. Working to mitigate climate damage means impacted communities must also have a say in the promise of new job opportunities, financial and health impacts of clean energy technologies.

Join this session to hear about and share strategies to promote engagement and environmental justice, build partnerships, improve and support training, and plan for a just and equitable clean energy transition.

Session 2: Infrastructure & Industry, October 21, 2021 @ 11:00am-1:00pm

Infrastructure and industry are critical parts of Wisconsin’s efforts to reduce and remove carbon emissions and grow the clean energy economy. Carbon emission reduction strategies vary among residential, commercial and industrial building, however making buildings more efficient and powered with clean energy is a promising path forward.

This session is an opportunity to share decarbonization strategies and pathways, such as air source heat pumps and renewable thermal technologies, while ensuring cost-effective and equitable operation.

Session 3: Transit & Transportation, October 26, 2021 @ 11:00am-1:00pm

Modernizing our transportation system can quickly help us reduce carbon emissions, improve vehicle efficiency, reduce miles traveled, and create a sustainable clean energy future in Wisconsin.

This listening session will be an opportunity to comment on potential transportation decarbonization strategies, pathways, and programs that help us achieve clean and efficient transportation, balancing costs and prioritizing equity for all Wisconsinites.

Session 4: Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency, October 26, 2021 @ 6:00-8:00pm

As Wisconsin transitions to clean energy power sources, prioritizing affordability and equity in energy use consumption is key.

This listening session will share potential programs, policies, and support for clean energy generation, transmission, end-use renewable energy consumption, and innovation ranging from batteries and storage, to community solar, carbon capture, and other technologies. This listening session also focuses on how we can efficiently use energy in our homes, at work, and elsewhere to drive down our carbon footprint and strain on the electric grid, ensuring equity and affordability.

Although registration is not required it is highly encouraged. Those interested in participating can RSVP for one or all session s .

Join any session via Zoom Link or call (877) 873-8018 (US Toll Free), Conference Code: 248199

The Clean Energy Plan listening sessions will be also streamed via the Wisconsin Department of Administration YouTube channel.