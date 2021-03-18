ONLINE: Wisconsin CleanTech Network Forum

press release: Clean Energy Business Opportunities

Thursday, March 18 | Noon | Webinar

Join Godfrey & Kahn environmental and energy law attorneys and Colleene Thomas, Environmental and Energy Policy Analyst from Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office, as they discuss how emerging environmental technology and policies may impact your business. You’ll walk away with strategies to help leverage these new opportunities and transition your business for the clean energy future.

Topics:

Energy Act of 2020

Recommendations for Wisconsin's clean energy future

Recommendations from Governor Evers' Task Force on Climate Change

Existing and future federal clean energy initiatives and resources

Panelists: