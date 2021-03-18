ONLINE: Wisconsin CleanTech Network Forum
press release: Clean Energy Business Opportunities
Thursday, March 18 | Noon | Webinar
Join Godfrey & Kahn environmental and energy law attorneys and Colleene Thomas, Environmental and Energy Policy Analyst from Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office, as they discuss how emerging environmental technology and policies may impact your business. You’ll walk away with strategies to help leverage these new opportunities and transition your business for the clean energy future.
Topics:
- Energy Act of 2020
- Recommendations for Wisconsin's clean energy future
- Recommendations from Governor Evers' Task Force on Climate Change
- Existing and future federal clean energy initiatives and resources
Panelists:
- Bryan Cahill, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
- John Clancy, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
- Arthur Harrington, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
- Colleene Thomas, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin's Office