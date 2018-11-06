Wisconsin Cleantech Network
Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: LAUNCHING A WISCONSIN CLEANTECH STARTUP: Wellntel's Journey and Lessons Learned
Wellntel is a Milwaukee area cleantech startup that is funded through local investors, product sales and the Clean Energy Trust out of Chicago. Marian Singer, co-founder and CEO, and Jackie Darr, investor, will share Wellntel's story from inspiration to commercialization. They will also highlight fundraising in the Midwest cleantech ecosystem and the benefits of accelerator program participation.
Moderator: Jennifer Gottwald, WARF
Panelists:
NOVEMBER 6, 2018, 4 PM, H.F. DeLuca Forum @ Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.,
Register at warf.org/cleantech
FREE event
Followed by an informal networking reception