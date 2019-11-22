Wisconsin Community Health Worker Summit
press release: WI CHW Summit 2019 happening Nov. 22, 2019. The summit is free and it will be happening in different locations in Wisconsin. Madison is one of the locations and the meeting will be held at the meeting space of the Urban League of Greater Madison.
*We will also have Spanish interpretation
The summit will focus on the following things:
- Morning: breakfast, introduction & welcome, history of the CHW movement in WI, CHW network structure presentation (includes feedback from CHW community conversations, examples from other states, best practices). This part of the summit will be live streamed from Milwaukee (the host site)
- Afternoon: Lunch, team building activity, and a working session with an interactive world cafe activity. This will be region specific (satellite site) and will provide space for discussion around issues that are important to that area in regards of already identified topics (ex: education, sustainability, etc.)
- Additionally, we hope by the end of the summit to have an idea of people who would like to nominate themselves to serve in leadership positions at a statewide level (ex: committee chair)
