Wisconsin Conducting Symposium

press release: For six short days in June, Madison will be the nerdiest place in choral music. With 44.5 hours of programming from Sunday, June 9 through Saturday, June 15, the Madison Choral Project (under the direction of Dr. Albert Pinsonneault) will host Wisconsin’s first conducting symposium on Saturday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Wisdom Monastery in Middleton (4200 Co. Hwy M., Middleton WI 53562). Five young-artist guest conductors, along with observers and community members will participate in a week long symposium in the art of communal singing. Five featured guest conductors will rehearse and conduct MCP in concert, in mentorship with MCP artistic director Albert Pinsonneault, who is also on the graduate conducting faculty at Northwestern University.

The final concert will be in two parts, the first will include Pinsonneault and the five guest conductors conducting MCP in a program called “he loved me because…”, an eclectic collection of music about love from all over the world. The second half will include MCP and invited community singers performing the Herbert Howells Requiem and a selection of folk music including Marianne from the British Isles and Amazing Grace in a gospel arrangement by Keith McCutchen.

The Madison Choral Project is a professional 24-voice chamber choir, based in Madison, Wisconsin. Founded in 2012 by artistic director Albert Pinsonneault, they are currently in their seventh season of operation, and have performed in Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago.

Tickets are available in advance at themcp.org/tickets as well as at the door. ($28 at the door; $24 in advance ($40 preferred seating available); $10 student tickets with valid student I.D.)