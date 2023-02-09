Wisconsin Courts Matter: Wisconsin's 2023 Elections

media release: Join the Disability Vote Coalition on February 9 to hear from our panel about why Wisconsin Courts Matter. On February 21 and April 4, Wisconsin voters will decide who serves on our courts, including an open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. The winning Supreme Court candidate will be appointed for a ten year term. Depending on where you live, you may also vote for Court of Appeals or Circuit Court.

State courts make decisions that affect our rights and liberties. They address issues like voting rights, education, mental health, access to healthcare, employment rights, guardianships, and more. Make sure you are prepared to vote.

PANEL MEMBERS

Justice Janine P. Geske, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

Monica Murphy, Civil Rights Attorney

Martha Chambers, disability rights advocate

The event is open to all, but registration is required.

To request accommodations, including ASL interpreters, include your request on your registration.

Learn more about the event and the speakers here: https://disabilityvote.org/2023/wisconsin-courts-matter-wisconsin-2023-elections/