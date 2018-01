press release: Experience a night that reveals a new world of beverages.

Yahara Bay hosts the Wisconsin Craft Spirits Open House.

February 22, 5-9 pm

$5 suggested donation at the door

Joining Yahara Bay Distillers:

Albion Prairie Farm

Barham Gardens

The Cider Farm

Great Lakes Distillery

Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery

Meloz

Natural Spirits, LLC

Rökker Vodka Rökker Rye Whiskey

VOM FASS University Ave.