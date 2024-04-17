Wisconsin Crime Victims’ Rights Conference

media release: Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is proud to announce the 3rd Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference. The free, virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18. It will feature a diverse group of presenters that will focus on efforts to improve the implementation, enforcement, and accessibility of crime victims' rights within the state.

The event will be held shortly after the four-year anniversary of the April 7, 2020 ratification vote for Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law. The conference is also timed around National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), which begins on Sunday, April 21. The conference is aligned with this year’s NCVRW theme, “How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors.”

Some of the noteworthy speakers at the conference include:

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will offer opening remarks

Kim Goldman, sister of murder victim Ron Goldman from the infamous O.J. Simpson trial, will speak on media coverage of victims

Misty Carausu, the detective who solved the famous “Gone Girl” case in Vallejo, Calif. Her work is featured in Netflix's true-crime docuseries “American Nightmare.” Caruasu will speak about how the case became a harrowing example of what can happen when the justice system fails victims of a crime.

You can see the full conference agenda here.

The virtual conference is open to all stakeholders in the criminal justice system, including victim attorneys, prosecutors and defense attorneys, judges, community advocates, victim-witness coordinators, and survivors. Those interested in participating in the free event can sign up at the conference website.

“We hope stakeholders can join us as we share knowledge, develop new strategies, and foster a unified approach in supporting victims of crime,” said Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin Director Nela Kapic.

“We are excited to offer such a distinguished and thought-provoking roster of speakers who will lend their expertise to our engaging panels and discussions,” said Shira Phelps, Executive Director, Office of Crime Victim Services. “We are confident attendees will come away from the conference better equipped to help survivors of crime have a more compassionate outcome in the criminal justice process.”