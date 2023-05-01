Online
Wisconsin Democrats Listening Session
media release: Join Wisconsin Senate Democrats and Wisconsin Assembly Democrats in our Virtual Budget Listening Session on May 1! Budgets are a reflection of values and we want to hear your values!
