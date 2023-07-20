media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the environmental study of US 51 (Stoughton Road) between Voges Road/Terminal Drive in McFarland and the WIS 30 interchange in Madison.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church Parish Center, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, 53714.

The meeting will introduce the US 51 (Stoughton Road) South Study and gather public input on areas of concern along the 4.7-mile corridor that should be addressed with future transportation projects. The study focuses on addressing safety, congestion, and connectivity issues for all roadway users. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions. The meeting will be in an open-house format, with participants welcome to attend at their convenience during the scheduled time. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the study on an individual basis. A pre-recorded presentation will also be shown on a continuous loop during the meeting.

The study will develop a range of alternatives to address the corridor needs, which will lead to the identification of a preferred alternative. No construction projects have been scheduled in association with the study.

Public input is welcome during the ongoing study. Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled meeting can visit the study website at www.wisconsindot.gov (search US 51 Stoughton Road Corridor Studies), or contact study manager Jeff Berens at (608) 245-2656, Jeff.Berens @dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to Jeff Berens at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

The meeting facility is ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least seven working days prior to the meeting. A Spanish-speaking translator will be provided at the meeting. To request a Hmong-speaking translator at the meeting, please contact Michael Bie (Michael.Bie@dot.wi.gov) at least seven working days prior to the meeting.