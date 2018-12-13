press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a public hearing to discuss the design and environmental aspects of proposed improvements on I-39/90 and US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange near Madison in Dane County.

The public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 13, 2018, at the Ho-Chunk Nation Teejop Hocira (Community Recreation Center) located at 4724 Tradewinds Parkway in Madison, Wisconsin. The public hearing will be conducted from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Interested persons may attend any time during that timeframe to review displays and other hearing materials, ask questions, and provide testimony.

The purpose of the I-39/90 and US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange project is to accommodate I-39/90 traffic levels with a focus on safety issues that affect Interstate travel through the US 12/18 interchange and ensure compatibility with the I-39/90 reconstruction project south of US 12/18 to the Illinois state line.

The needs that will be addressed, either fully or substantially, are those that impact the safety and operations of the I-39/90 mainline and fall within the Beltline interchange traffic operations area of influence. Alternatives development will be focused on satisfying the purpose of the Beltline Interchange project.

Proposed improvements include realigning I-39/90 northbound with three lanes before and after the interchange and two lanes through the core of the Beltline interchange. A third lane will be added to I-39/90 southbound through the core of the Beltline Interchange. In addition, the northbound I-39/90 to westbound US 12/18 exit ramp will be reconstructed as a right-side exit and a dedicated exit-only lane will be added to the southbound I-39/90 exit ramp to westbound US 12/18. It is anticipated that 4 acres of land will need to be acquired. Approximately 5 acres of wetlands and 2 acres of floodplain will be impacted.

The public is encouraged to attend the public hearing to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions. Information on how to present verbal and written testimony will be provided at the public hearing.

The Draft Environmental Assessment of the proposed action can be viewed at:

WisDOT Southwest Region Project Office 111 Interstate Boulevard, Edgerton, WI 53534

WisDOT Southwest Region Office 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704

WisDOT Bureau of Technical Services, 5 th Floor South 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, WI 53705

E.D. Locke Public Library, Village of McFarland 5920 Milwaukee Street, McFarland, WI 53558-8962

Printed copies of the draft document may be obtained at these locations. There may be a charge for this service. An online copy can be viewed on the I-39/90 Expansion Project website at https://projects.511wi.gov/i- 39-90/us1218-beltline/.

If you are unable to attend the hearing and would like more information, contact Mark Vesperman, WisDOT I-39/90 Design Project Manager, at (608) 884-1227 or mark.vesperman@dot.wi.gov. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Mark Vesperman at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).