press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is examining a range of alternatives to improve the Madison Beltline’s deteriorating pavement and median areas, and to address operational issues during weekday peak traffic periods.

A public involvement meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at The Village on Park (2300 South Park St., Madison). Brief, formal presentations are scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. The objectives for the meeting include:

Explaining the identified needs for the corridor

Outlining options to address identified needs

Gathering public input

Potential improvements

One option includes resurfacing the pavement, making drainage improvements, and replacing deteriorated sections of median barrier wall.

WisDOT is also considering upgrades to the median shoulders so motorists can use them as travel lanes. The shoulder lanes would be open during peak travel hours. The added capacity will improve traffic mobility and safety along the Madison Beltline between I-39/90 and Whitney Way. This section currently handles 120,000 vehicles per day. The practice, known as dynamic part-time shoulder use, is currently in place in at least 17 states.

Part-time shoulder use is recognized as a safe, sustainable and reliable way to alleviate congestion. It allows vehicle traffic on paved shoulders during peak travel times. Changeable message signs would be used to indicate when the shoulder is available for use.

In addition to the mobility improvements, shoulder modifications:

Minimize impacts to the environment

Does not require additional real estate acquisition from adjacent residences and businesses

Could be implemented as early as 2021

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed options and provide input.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Brandon Lamers at (608) 246-3852. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Brandon Lamers, WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704 or brandon.lamers@dot.wi.gov. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and who require an interpreter may request one by contacting Brandon Lamers at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).