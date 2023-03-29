media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the WIS 19 and Westmount Drive intersection improvement project in Sun Prairie, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., at Meadow View Elementary, 200 N. Grand Avenue, Sun Prairie. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety at the WIS 19 and Westmount Drive intersection. Improvements proposed between Charlottes Way and Hearthstone Ridge include offset left turn lanes on WIS 19 to provide safe refuge for turning traffic and improve traffic flow for through​ traffic, update curb ramps, install new curb ramps and crossings.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at (608) 246-3867, david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting David Schmidt at least three working days prior to the meeting.